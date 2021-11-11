Even When He Wins He Loses: Trump Gets 1/6 Docs Stay But Hearing Is Fast-Tracked

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit granted a temporary injunction while it considers Trump’s request to hold off any release pending appeal, and fast-tracked oral arguments for a hearing November 30.

Trump is trying to run out the clock on the 1/6 Committee investigation, so any fast-tracking of the process is bad news for him. Trump is running into a judicial system that is taking his attempted coup and attack on the Capitol seriously.

One suspects that the courts aren’t about to allow a former president who attempted to overthrow the United States government to tie up a congressional investigation with endless delays and appeals.