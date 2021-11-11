Republicans Massively Fail As Support Is Strong For School Mask And Vaccine Mandates

Republicans have been stoking rage about vaccine mandates in schools, but it turns out that the mandates are very popular.

According to a new poll from Monmouth University:

The poll finds 61% of the public supports requiring face masks to be worn in schools by students, teachers, and staff. This is down slightly from September (66%). Support levels for school-based vaccine mandates remain stable for both teachers and staff (59%, compared to 60% in September) and students age 12 and older (53%, compared to 51% in September).

Among parents, 60% support school mask mandates, and 52% support teacher vaccine mandates, but just 40% support vaccine mandates for older students. These numbers have not changed by more than two percentage points since Monmouth’s September poll. The current poll also finds less than half (44%) of the public – and just 34% of parents – supports requiring vaccines for students in the newly eligible 5 to 11 age group.

Republicans Want Parents To Have The Right To Choose, But Most Parents Are Choosing Masks And Vaccines

Republicans have been framing the mask and vaccines issue as a “right to choose,” but the vast majority of parents are choosing masks and vaccines for their kids.

It might come as a surprise to the party of child sex traffickers, but most parents actually love their kids and don’t want them to get COVID.

The message on this culture war issue for Democrats is clear.

Republicans want to make your kid sick. Republicans want to give your child COVID are both messages that are accurate and powerful. Parents should have the right to keep their children healthy.

The Republican messaging on masks and vaccines has given Democrats a giant opening, and they need to deliver the message that most parents want to hear.

Your children will be safe at school.