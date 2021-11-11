Trump Needs To Be Arrested As He Is Now Illegally Conducting US Foreign Policy

Trump admitted in a statement that he is illegally conducting US foreign policy in violation of the Logan Act.

Trump Is Illegally Conducting US Foreign Policy

The failed former president bragged about his criminality in a statement:

The great people of Serbia and Kosovo have overcome tremendous obstacles in their pursuit of economic normalization. The agreements my administration brokered are historic and should not be abandoned, many lives are at stake. The region is too important, and the people have waited too long for this work to be cast aside. Today, my Envoy Ambassador Ric Grenell visited the Kosovo-Serbia border to highlight this important agreement. Just like we proved in the Middle East with the Abraham Accords, peace and economic normalization is possible, but it takes a sincere effort and unwavering leadership. Peace is possible, don’t give up—long term prosperity for those two nations is at stake!

Trump Is Violating The Logan Act

Any citizen of the United States, wherever he may be, who, without authority of the United States, directly or indirectly commences or carries on any correspondence or intercourse with any foreign government or any officer or agent thereof, with intent to influence the measures or conduct of any foreign government or of any officer or agent thereof, in relation to any disputes or controversies with the United States, or to defeat the measures of the United States, shall be fined under this title or imprisoned not more than three years, or both. This section shall not abridge the right of a citizen to apply, himself or his agent, to any foreign government or the agents thereof for redress of any injury which he may have sustained from such government or any of its agents or subjects. Donald Trump Is Actively Undermining US Foreign Policy And Needs To Be Arrested Trump is not a government official. He does not get to have envoy ambassadors. He is not authorized to represent or negotiate for the United States government. Donald Trump has gone from being a delusional loser who thinks that he really won to being a coup plotter who tried to overthrow the United States government and is now running a shadow government that is undermining US foreign policy. Trump won’t stop until he is dead or locked up, so he needs to be arrested for his seditious activities.