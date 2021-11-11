Trump’s Attempt To Block The 1/6 Investigation Is Being Short-Circuited

There is a big difference between Trump’s obstruction of the Russia investigation and the 1/6 investigation. So far, the courts aren’t playing along.

Trump’s Executive Privilege Lawsuit Took Weeks, Not Months To Decide

The New York Times highlighted the difference:

In both cases, Democratic-controlled House oversight committees issued subpoenas, Mr. Trump sought to stonewall those efforts by invoking constitutional secrecy powers, and Obama-appointed Federal District Court judges — to liberal cheers — ruled against him. Each ruling even made the same catchy declaration: “presidents are not kings.”

But there was a big difference: The White House counsel case two years ago had chewed up three and a half months by the time Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson issued a 120-page opinion to end its first stage. Just 23 days elapsed between Mr. Trump’s filing of the Jan. 6 papers lawsuit and Judge Tanya Chutkan’s ruling against him.

Unless the appeals court issues a stay in the next 24 hours, the National Archives will turn over roughly 700 pages of Trump administration documents and records to the 1/6 Committee on Friday.

So Far, The Courts Aren’t Playing Along With Trump’s Obstruction

Trump has used the judicial system as a weapon for decades. He is an expert at dragging out lawsuits to either exhaust the resources of his civil opponents or obstruct investigations during his political career.

In the executive privilege ruling, the nation saw what happens when the courts don’t allow themselves and their process to be manipulated.

Trump’s whole plan is to run out the clock, hope a new Republican House majority shuts down the 1/6 Committee in January 2023.

If the courts continue to move quickly, Trump’s plan will be a spectacular failure.