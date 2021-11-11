Wait, What?: Graham Claims Personal Relationship With Biden Hit “Breaking Point” Over Afghanistan

Speaking to Fox News, Senator Lindsey Graham (R-S.C. said his personal relationship with President Joe Biden hit a “breaking point” following the chaotic Afghanistan withdrawal in the wake of the Taliban seizing power.

“I’ve known Joe Biden for a long time, I had a good personal relationship with him. He’s a decent man. But what he did in Afghanistan I will never forgive him for, he has blood on his hands, and he’s made America less safe,” Graham said, calling him “the most consistently wrong man on foreign policy in my lifetime.”

“When it comes to Joe Biden, he’s made America less safe, he’s acted in a very dishonorable way,” he said. “I can’t wait until the next election to stop this socialist train on the domestic side, and have a chance to get a commander in chief that knows how to keep this country safe.”

Graham and Biden have known each other for years; they served in the Senate together. However, the relationship between the two has become frayed since the President referred to Graham as “a personal disappointment” when asked about their relationship.

Over the summer, Graham called for Biden to be impeached over the withdrawal from Afghanistan, saying the president “ignored sound advice” and has “been this way for 40 years.”

Biden has defended his administration’s response, saying that the U.S. mission in Afghanistan was never intended “to have been nation building,” insisting it had always been about “preventing a terrorist attack on American homeland” and “never supposed to be creating a unified centralized democracy.”