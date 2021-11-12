1/6 Committee Gets Their Smoking Gun As Trump Defends Hanging Mike Pence

965 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

In a taped interview with Jon Karl, Trump defended the 1/6 domestic terrorists for wanting to hang Mike Pence.

Here is the audio:

In a taped interview with Jonathan Karl of ABC News, Trump defends supporters who threatened to "hang" former Vice President Mike Pence. “Well, the people were very angry.” pic.twitter.com/algLtdCfRJ — Poli Alert (@polialertcom) November 12, 2021

Axios has the transcript:

Karl: “They were saying ‘hang Mike Pence.'”

Trump: “Because it’s common sense, Jon. It’s common sense that you’re supposed to protect. How can you — if you know a vote is fraudulent, right? — how can you pass on a fraudulent vote to Congress? How can you do that? And I’m telling you: 50/50, it’s right down the middle for the top constitutional scholars when I speak to them. Anybody I spoke to — almost all of them at least pretty much agree, and some very much agree with me — because he’s passing on a vote that he knows is fraudulent.

How can you pass a vote that you know is fraudulent? Now, when I spoke to him, I really talked about all of the fraudulent things that happened during the election. I didn’t talk about the main point, which is the legislatures did not approve — five states. The legislatures did not approve all of those changes that made the difference between a very easy win for me in the states, or a loss that was very close, because the losses were all very close.”

Trump Was Willing To Let A Lynch Mob Kill His Vice President To Stay In Power

The words are on tape coming out of Trump’s mouth. He is defending a mob that wanted to kill the Vice President. Trump’s comments provide all of the insight into Trump’s motivations on that day that the 1/6 Committee needs. The former president didn’t lift a finger to stop the attack because he wanted the Capitol attacked. He wanted the vice president to hang.

Donald Trump’s biggest problem in any of the investigations against him is that never stops talking.

In a rational world, the failed former president would be disqualified from ever running for office again after leading a coup. Instead, Trump is gearing up to be the Republican presidential nominee in 2024.

Unless Donald Trump is criminally charged, there will be more political violence and an even bloodier political coup.

Trump must be stopped.