Eric Swalwell Predicts Trump’s Tough Guy 1/6 Witnesses Will Sell Him Out

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) predicted that the witnesses who have refused to testify before the 1/6 Committee will change their tune now that Steve Bannon has been indicted.

Video of Rep. Swalwell:

Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) has a message for Mark Meadows after Steve Bannon's indictment, "Mark Meadows, call your office because your refusal to show up today is probably not going to be looked upon kindly at the Department of Justice." pic.twitter.com/k6zhUUIAxl — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 12, 2021

Rep. Swalwell said on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House:

These guys, Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, Mark Meadows, they have run rampant the last four years in a land of no laws, they were essentially above the law, where they were pirates in international waters. And now they are coming to find that they should be and will be treated just like everyone else.

Mark Meadows, call your office because your refusal to show up today is probably not going to be looked upon kindly at the Department of Justice. I predict this is going to, you know, see a lot of the witnesses who have refused to come in so far have a change of tune and that you will start to see them. And that means probably once depositions are completed, a pretty powerful public presentation of who planned the January 6th insurrection, who financed it, what was the president’s role as he incited and aimed the mob at the Capitol? And then, of course, as the temperature rises in this country with political violence, what can we do to make sure it never happens again?

Trump’s Accomplices Are Going To SingTo The 1/6 Committee

One can’t imagine Mark Meadows sitting behind bars, or Jeffrey Clark, or any of the other recent organizers and accomplices associated with the 1/6 coup wanting to sit in jail to cover for Trump.

Outside of the failed former one-term president, Steve Bannon was a big name and a big fish. If the Justice Department is willing to prosecute him, they will have no qualms about going after anyone else who thinks that they can ignore a 1/6 Committee subpoena.

The American people have waited for the Trump gang to start doing their time behind bars for years, and Bannon’s indictment signals that the day for justice is finally coming.