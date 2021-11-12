Mark Meadows Likely To Face Criminal Referral After He Refuses To Comply With 1/6 Committee Subpoena

1.1k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

The deadline has passed for Mark Meadows to appear before the 1/6 Committee, so the former Trump chief of staff will likely be facing a criminal referral.

Meadows made it clear on Thursday that he would not comply with committee subpoena:

Former White House CoS Mark Meadows making clear today he will not cooperate w/ Jan. 6 committee until courts rule on Trump privilege claim. Comes after Meadows received a new letter saying Biden won't assert privilege or immunity over docs & testimony. (@JaxAlemany was first). pic.twitter.com/qNOtg8Pm6V — Zachary Cohen (@ZcohenCNN) November 11, 2021

1/6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson responded in a letter to Meadows’ lawyer, “The Select Committee will view Mr. Meadows’s failure to appear at the deposition, and to produce responsive documents or a privilege log indicating the specific basis for withholding any documents you believe are protected by privilege, as willful noncompliance Such willful noncompliance with the subpoena would force the Select Committee to consider invoking the contempt of Congress procedures … which could result in a referral from the House of Representatives to the Department of Justice for criminal charges –as well as the possibility of having a civil action to enforce the subpoena brought against Mr. Meadows in his personal capacity.”

Meadows is in up to his eyeballs on Trump’s coup. Meadows was a key plotter and go-between for the Willard war room, insurrection organizers, and Trump.

It is critical that the DOJ prosecute Steve Bannon for criminal contempt of Congress because it will put an end to the stonewalling of Meadows and other witnesses.

The House must also pass Rep. Ted Lieu’s inherent contempt legislation to start making defiance of subpoenas hurt. The House has multiple tools in its toolbox to enforce subpoenas, if the DOJ doesn’t do its job, the House will find another way.