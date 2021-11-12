Steve Bannon Could Be Getting A Cellmate As 1/6 Committee Signals Mark Meadows Is Next

972 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

1/6 Committee Chair Bennie Thompson and Vice-Chair Liz Cheney signaled that Mark Meadows is next to face a criminal contempt referral.

The 1/6 Committee Leadership said in a statement:

Mr. Meadows’s actions today—choosing to defy the law—will force the Select Committee to consider pursuing contempt or other proceedings to enforce the subpoena. If his defiance persists and that process moves ahead, the record will reveal the wide range of matters the Select Committee wished to discuss with Mr. Meadows until his decision to hide behind the former President’s spurious claims of privilege. Many of those matters are not even conceivably subject to any privilege claim, even if there were one.

It’s unfortunate that Mr. Meadows has chosen to join a very small group of witnesses who believe they are above the law and are defying a Select Committee subpoena outright.

The Select Committee has talked with more than 150 individuals who are engaging and cooperating with our probe and providing critical details. And while we’re determined to get all the information we’re seeking, Mr. Meadows, Mr. Bannon, and others who go down this path won’t prevail in stopping the Select Committee’s effort getting answers for the American people about January 6th, making legislative recommendations to help protect our democracy, and helping ensure nothing like that day ever happens again.”

The 1/6 Committee and the Justice Department aren’t playing games. The committee isn’t going to be stopped. The courts aren’t allowing Trump to waste time and tie up document requests.

If Mark Meadows doesn’t have a political come to Jesus moment soon, he is going to end up sharing a cell with Steve Bannon.