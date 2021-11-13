Biased Corporate Media Is Intentionally Playing Up Bad News For Biden

460 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

When good economic news comes out, the corporate media ignores it but pounces on any bit of bad data that they can find.

Eric Boehlert tweeted the difference between the media’s coverage of jobs numbers versus their inflation hysterics:

want to know how the press covers the Biden economy? last friday, 531K new jobs announced. NBC Nightly News, ABC World News Tonight both ignored the story. this wk, inflation jumped 6%, Nightly News and World News slotted it as their second story of the night — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) November 12, 2021

also, press noted all week, biggest inflation jump since 1990. OMG that's awful! US economy tanked in 1990! guess what mortgage interest rates were 1990? 10% today? 2.5% — Eric Boehlert (@EricBoehlert) November 12, 2021

The corporate media responded to each piece of bad news by justifying their biased coverage by running out and finding some Trump supporters who pretend to be non-partisan concerned Americans that will help them push more negativity.

It is an echo chamber that reinforces itself to deliver a message of anger and division.

Democrats Can’t Rely On The Corporate Media To Spread Their Message

Unlike Republicans, the Democratic Party refuses to support and invest in the media that their voters read. Republicans make sure that their media is supported and is able to get the message out for them. Democrats complain about having no media of their own but ignore the place where the people who are likely to support them read.

Democrats never learn. The corporate media has been bullied by Republicans for decades, so they are terrified to look non-sympathetic to the right. There are a few exceptions like MSNBC and CNN’s Jim Acosta, but outlets that were once thought of as bastions of neutral journalism are more interested in profit than facts, so they play up division and negativity.

Support media that tells you what the corporate media won’t.

Donate to PoliticusUSA:

The media’s refusal to cover positive news or why inflation is high. Inflation is a problem that is more than the supply chain. It is a complicated problem that goes back to Trump’s trade war, COVID, and pent-up consumer demand, along with several other factors.

The corporate media uses its power to keep independent media down while providing biased coverage that helps Republicans.

Until Democrats fight back against this dynamic, their message won’t get out, and President Biden won’t get balanced coverage in the mainstream press.