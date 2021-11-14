Adam Schiff Makes It Clear A Criminal Referral Is Coming For Mark Meadows

1/6 Committee member Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the committee would move quickly to refer Mark Meadows for criminal prosecution.

Video:

Rep. Schiff said on Meet The Press:

Well, you know, we have been moving very quickly to make these decisions and I’m confident we’ll move very quickly with respect to Mr. Meadows also, but we want to make sure that we have the strongest possible case to present to the Justice Department and for the Justice Department to present to a grand jury. And that means making sure that we bend over backwards to reach any agreement we can with witnesses that are showing any willingness to engage.

But when ultimately witnesses decide, as Meadows has, that they’re not even going to bother showing up, that they have that much contempt for the law, then it pretty much forces our hand and we’ll move quickly.

Witnesses Who Don’t Try To Cooperate Will Get Criminally Referred

The message from Rep. Schiff is loud and clear. People who are subpoenaed by the committee better try to cooperate, or they will be on the fast track to being criminally charged.

Steve Bannon didn’t attempt to cooperate. Mark Meadows didn’t attempt to cooperate. The end result is that Bannon has been indicted, and Meadows, it appears, will be referred for criminal prosecution.

Don’t mess with the 1/6 Committee, because those who do could easily find themselves behind bars.