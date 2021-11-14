Ted Cruz Claims Democrats Are Acting Like King George After He Supported Trump’s Coup

Sen. Ted Cruz tried to compare Joe Biden, Nancy Pelosi, and Chuck Schumer to King George while ignoring his own support for Trump’s coup.

Video:

Ted Cruz claims Democrats are like King George thinking the rules only apply to the little people, " They are very big on rules for the little people and they view the American people as their subjects like King George." *Reminder: Ted Cruz supported Trump's coup. pic.twitter.com/YTnopKDHTG — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 14, 2021

Sen. Cruz said on Fox News’s Sunday Morning Futures:

Same thing is true with masks where they demonstrate they are hypocrites we saw a week ago Chuck Schumer dancing away in Puerto Rico with no mask in sight and same thing Barack Obama did at Martha’s Vineyard, same thing Nancy Pelosi did in northern California. They are very big on rules for the little people and they view the American people as their subjects like king George and they don’t apply the rules to themselves and when it comes to– I think a lot of people across this country are really having buyers remorse and are shocked because this is not what Joe Biden campaigned on. He said he was a reasonable centrist moderate.

Ted Cruz Supported Trump’s Coup

Ted Cruz tried to stop the certification of the 2020 presidential election. Domestic terrorists who breached the Capitol on January 6th were caught on video stating that they were doing what Sen. Cruz wanted.

Sen. Cruz helped to incite the attack on democracy. People who attack the system of governance that protects personal liberty do not get to sanctimoniously claim that they are defending freedom for the little guy.

Donald Trump is King George, and Ted Cruz is his jester.

Cruz’s claim that he is protecting personal freedom from Biden might be one of the biggest lies that he has ever told.