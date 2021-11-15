The 1/6 Committee Is Investigating Bannon And Meadows For Coordinating Trump’s Coup With Members Of Congress

1.8k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that the 1/6 Committee wants to talk to Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows about conversations they had with Republican members of Congress.

Video of Rep. Schiff:

1/6 Committee member Adam Schiff tells #Maddow that Steve Bannon and Mark Meadows are under investigation for communications related to Trump's coup with members of Congress. pic.twitter.com/r3ECoyX8Rj — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 16, 2021

Rep. Schiff was asked by Rachel Maddow if Meadows is in the same boat as Bannon, and he answered:

Well, they’ve taken the most significant step in identical fashion. That is they refuse to even show up. And there are broad categories of questions for both of these men that don’t go, for example, to any communications between them and Donald Trump. There are communications between, for example, Steve Bannon and members of congress, between Steve Bannon, and the planners of the January 6th rally on the mall. None of that is even conceivably covered by any kind of privilege. So in that sense, both men have the same fundamental position, weak position, that is, they simply fail to show up, and there is no right to do so.

There are differences in the sense that Meadows was a current White House staff member. Steve Bannon hadn’t been in the white house in years. There are differences but ultimately don’t affect the fact there is no immunity to simply say I ain’t showing up, and that is probably the most significant factor when the committee decides what step is next.

Somewhere in America at this moment, House Republicans like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Jim Jordan, Paul Gosar, and Kevin McCarthy all broke out in a cold sweat.

The 1/6 Committee wants to talk to Bannon and Meadows, not just about Trump, but also about members of Congress that they were communicating with.

Those conversations with members of Congress aren’t covered by any privilege.

It looks like the 1/6 Committee is going to expose the Republican Trump coup plotters inside Congress.