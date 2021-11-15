Peter Doocy Tried To Drag Jen Psaki Into The Kyle Rittenhouse Trial And It Backfired

1.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Peter Doocy asked Jen Psaki about Biden suggesting that Kyle Rittenhouse is a white supremacist and the Press Secretary talked out how armed vigilantes shouldn’t be corrupting peaceful protests.

Video:

Psaki: I’m not going to speak to an ongoing trial. What I can reiterate for you is the President’s view that we shouldn’t have(broadly speaking)vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons. We shouldn’t have opportunists corrupting peaceful protests by rioting pic.twitter.com/A30PNX2IsF — Acyn (@Acyn) November 15, 2021

Psaki said:

So Peter, I am not going to speak to you about anything regarding an ongoing trial or the President’s past comments. What I can reiterate for you is the President’s view that we shouldn’t have, broadly speaking, vigilantes patrolling our communities with assault weapons. We shouldn’t have opportunists corrupting peaceful protests by rioting and burning down the communities that they claim to represent anywhere in the country.

Doocy kept trying to drag the White House into commenting on an ongoing case, but Psaki would not take the bait. Fox News wanted Psaki to martyr Kyle Rittenhouse for them, and also to give Rittenhouse grounds for an appeal if he is convicted.

Unlike Trump, Biden and his administration aren’t going to misuse the presidential platform to interfere with ongoing investigations and legal proceedings.

Jen Psaki gave Fox News and the right the clip that they do not want to play. Fox viewers don’t want to think of Rittenhouse as a vigilante who corrupted a peaceful protest and killed people.

Press Secretary Psaki knows who to use the opening that Doocy’s questions give her to tell Fox News viewers what the network doesn’t want them to hear.