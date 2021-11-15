This May Be The End For Alex Jones After He Is Found Liable In Sandy Hook Lawsuit

A judge ruled that Alex Jones is liable for damages after he spread conspiracies about the Sandy Hook shooting being a hoax.

The AP reported:

Infowars host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones was found liable Monday for damages in lawsuits brought by parents of children killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting over Jones’ claims that the massacre was a hoax.

Judge Barbara Bellis took the rare step of defaulting Jones in the defamation lawsuits for his and his companies’ “failure to produce critical material information that the plaintiffs needed to prove their claims.” The default means the judge found in favor of the parents and will hold a hearing on how much damages he should pay.

Jones has now been found liable for damages in multiple lawsuits brought by Sandy Hook parents over his claims that one of the worst school shootings in US history was a fake.

In each case, Jones has refused to turn over documents and information which resulted in a default judgment against him. Beyond his Sandy Hook lies, Jones has also been claiming that he coordinated with the Trump White House on the January 6th coup.

Alex Jones is not massively wealthy, so he likely won’t have the money to pay the damages. Jones has been kicked off of social media, and while he still has his rabid followers, is not close to as influential on the right as he once was.

Jones will probably still be floating around in the dark corners of the right, but Monday’s judgment might be the end for the conspiracy theorist.