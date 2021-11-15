Traitor Trump Insists McCarthy Did Not Treat Marjorie Taylor Greene “Properly,” Defending Her Covid Mask Rule Holocaust Comparison

Former President Donald Trump lashed out at House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), accusing him of not having treated Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) “properly.”

“She’s been a very good supporter of mine, and I’m a supporter of hers. And I don’t think Kevin has treated her properly,” Trump told ABC News’s Jonathan Karl for his new book, “Betrayal,” which comes out tomorrow.

McCarthy said Green was “wrong” to compare Covid-19 mask rules in the House to the Holocaust, saying that her “intentional decision to compare the horrors of the Holocaust with wearing masks is appalling.”

“Let me be clear: the House Republican Conference condemns this language,” he said in a statement.

Greene later compared the Biden administration’s vaccination push to the people who helped Adolf Hitler rise to power in Nazi Germany.

“Biden pushing a vaccine that is NOT FDA approved shows covid is a political tool used to control people,” Greene said in response to remarks from President Biden that his administration is prepared to send public health officials “to go community by community, neighborhood by neighborhood, and oftentimes door to door, literally knocking on doors” to encourage people to get vaccinated.

“People have a choice, they don’t need your medical brown shirts showing up at their door ordering vaccinations,” she added, a reference to loyalists of Adolf Hitler who guarded Nazi meetings and later served in the Nazi army.