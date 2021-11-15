Trump Had A Team Of Lawyers Secretly Trying To Steal The Presidency From Biden

John Eastman and his memo were not alone, Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis also hatched a plan to steal the presidency from Joe Biden.

ABC News reported:

The memo, written by former President Donald Trump’s campaign lawyer Jenna Ellis, is reported for the first time in Karl’s upcoming book, “Betrayal: The Final Act of the Trump Show” — demonstrating how Pence was under even more pressure than previously known to overturn the results of the 2020 election.

Ellis, in the memo, outlined a multi-step strategy: On Jan. 6, the day Congress was to certify the 2020 election results, Pence was to send back the electoral votes from six battleground states that Trump falsely claimed he had won.

The memo said that Pence would give the states a deadline of “7 pm eastern standard time on January 15th” to send back a new set of votes, according to Karl.

Then, Ellis wrote, if any state legislature missed that deadline, “no electoral votes can be opened and counted from that state.”

Trump Lost And Then Spent His Time Trying To Steal The Presidency

The Ellis memo adds more context as to why Trump wanted the mob that attacked the Capitol to get their hands on Mike Pence. The whole scheme was built on Mike Pence rejecting the election results.

If Pence doesn’t play along, Trump can’t demand the states cook the books to send back the results that he wants by January 15, or the election would be sent back to the states.

The timeline is sharpening into focus. In the week before the 1/6 attack, Trump was desperate to pressure Pence to refuse to certify the election. The former president apparently believed that an attack on the Capitol would stop the election from being certified and give him time to put his plan into motion.

There wasn’t just Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani, and John Eastman trying to overturn the election. There was also Jenna Ellis and probably more lawyers who were willing to trash democracy to keep Trump in power.