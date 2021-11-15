Wyoming GOP Basically Kicks Liz Cheney Out Of The Party

The Wyoming Republican Party has voted to stop recognizing Rep. Liz Cheney as a Republican.

The AP reported:

The Wyoming Republican Party will no longer recognize Liz Cheney as a member of the GOP in its second formal rebuke for her criticism of former President Donald Trump.

The 31-29 vote Saturday in Buffalo, Wyoming, by the state party central committee, followed votes by local GOP officials in about one-third of Wyoming’s 23 counties to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican.

The vote to no longer recognize Cheney as a Republican is based on her vote to impeach Donald Trump and her service on the 1/6 Committee. Rep. Cheney has done outstanding work thus far investigating the 1/6 attack on the Capitol, but for some in the party back home in Wyoming, her defiance of Trump could not be tolerated.

When it comes to protecting US democracy, there are no Democrats and Republicans. There are only people who support democracy and those who wish to destroy it.

Democrats and Liz Cheney disagree on 99% of the issues, but the one place where there is agreement is the most important issue of all.

Without democracy, there will be no political disagreements on the other issues because there will be no freedom to disagree.

The Wyoming Republican Party is on the side of destroying democracy.

Rep. Cheney is trying to save it.