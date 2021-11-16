Chuck Todd Hits A New Low As He Turns Infrastructure Win Into Bad News For Democrats

672 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

NBC News’s Chuck Todd took a historic infrastructure win and tried to sell it as bad news for Democrats in 2022.

Video:

Chuck Todd frames the signing of the historic infrastructure bill as bad for Democrats, "That event might have been impactful in August or September or October. It feels more like an epilogue to the ending of what's going to — might not be a good story for Democrats in 2022. " pic.twitter.com/EYxN3iLsKu — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 16, 2021

Todd said on MSNBC’s MTP Daily, “ Look, yesterday that event hit, I’ll be honest, it felt like — it just felt like an event out of time. That event might have been impactful in August or September, or October. It feels more like an epilogue to the ending of what’s going to — might not be a good story for Democrats in 2022. “

Deeming the legislation a political failure because it came along a month or two later than when Chuck Todd felt that it would have been impactful is flawed Beltway media insular logic.

The Corporate Media Turns Any Biden Success Into Bad News

Chuck Todd is a symptom of a much larger problem. The corporate-owned major media outlets have settled on their narrative for 2022, and they are going to paint any Biden accomplishment in a negative light.

Support independent media that shares your values. Donate to PoliticusUSA:

Chuck Todd is one of the poster children for this behavior in corporate media, but he is far from alone. The mainstream media outlets make their living by taking the positivity out of the news.

Democrats made history, but according to Chuck Todd, it is irrelevant because they didn’t make history a month earlier.

Todd’s point isn’t realistic. The reality is that voters won’t punish Democrats in 2022 because they passed and signed an infrastructure bill in November instead of October.

If Democrats lose in the midterm, it won’t be because of the timing of the infrastructure bill, but the corporate media has decided to put a negative spin on everything that Democrats do.