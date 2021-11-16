Republicans Get Some Terrible News: The Economy Will Improve In 2022

Republican dreams of taking back Congress in 2022 are based on voter anger over a bad economy, but estimates show unemployment hitting a 50 year low and inflation dropping.
Republicans May Not Get The Bad Economy That They Wish For In 2022
CNN reported on the 2022 economic forecast by Goldman Sachs:
Democrats May Get To Run On A Boatload Of Accomplishments And A Good Economy
A good economy changes the 2022 calculus. Kevin McCarthy is setting sky-high expectations that Republicans will win 60 or 70 House seats. If the economy is good, Republicans might have a much smaller majority, or the door opens for Democrats to defy history and keep the majority.
Republicans are firmly on team COVID. They have weaponized the pandemic to slow down the economy and hurt Democrats.
The GOP has been killing their own supporters to keep the coronavirus great, but those deaths may end up being for nothing if a good economy leads to a strong Democratic midterm performance.
Mr. Easley is the managing editor. He is also a White House Press Pool and a Congressional correspondent for PoliticusUSA. Jason has a Bachelor’s Degree in Political Science. His graduate work focused on public policy, with a specialization in social reform movements.
Awards and Professional Memberships
Member of the Society of Professional Journalists and The American Political Science Association