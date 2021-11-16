Steve Bannon Shows Why He Should Be In Jail By Trying To Incite A Civil War

Steve Bannon showed why he should have been kept in jail after he surrendered by trying to incite a civil war.

Video of Bannon:

Indicted criminal Steve Bannon calls Democrats, "enemies of the United States." pic.twitter.com/qe6MhD99VH — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 16, 2021

Bannon said, “We’re going on offense. We’re going to get into every detail of how you guys have comported yourselves as enemies of the United States of America. Enemies of the United States of America. Gloves are off. We’re going all-in on this thing, and we’ve got so many patriots aligned with us. “

Steve Bannon’s language was intentional. He promised to go on offense, to go all-in, and have patriots behind him.

It certainly sounds like one of Trump’s coup plotters is trying to mobilize Republicans for an attack on America because when Biden talks about going on offense against Democrats, he is talking about the people who control both branches of Congress and the White House.

Steve Bannon should never have been released without conditions on trying to incite political violence. Bannon belongs in jail. His release has allowed him to jeopardize national security and democracy.