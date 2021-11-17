AOC Calls Out Coward Kevin McCarthy For Refusing To Condemn Gosar Death Threat Against Her

272 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) put the focus where it belonged on Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s refusal to condemn Rep. Paul Gosar.

Video of Rep. Ocasio-Cortez:

.@AOC focuses on Kevin McCarthy, " It is a sad day in which a member who leads a political party in the United States of America cannot bring themselves to say that issuing a depiction of murdering a member of congress is wrong." pic.twitter.com/TaZUeYO414 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 17, 2021

Rep. Ocasio Cortez said on the House floor:

In response to the Republican leader’s remarks when he says this action is unprecedented, what I believe is unprecedented is for a member of House leadership of either party to be unable to condemn incitement of violence against a member of this body.

It is sad. It is a sad day in which a member who leads a political party in the United States of America cannot bring themselves to say that issuing a depiction of murdering a member of congress is wrong. Instead, decides to talk about gas prices and inflation. What is so hard — what is so hard about saying that this is wrong? This is not about me. This is not about Representative Gosar. This is about what we are willing to accept.

Support independent media that shares your values. Donate to PoliticusUSA:

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez was correct. The largest question is, are we as Americans willing to accept and tolerate political violence? Kevin McCarthy has made it very clear that he is. McCarthy will not let anything stand in the way of his dream of becoming Speaker of the House.

Kevin McCarthy is a coward. He is not a leader. McCarthy is an enabler of political violence, and he is revealing himself to be just as unfit to serve in Congress as Rep. Gosar.