Cheney and Kinzinger Only Two Republicans to Back Censuring Paul Gosar

Representatives Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) are the only two Republicans to back censuring Representative Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) and are expected to vote for a resolution today that would take away his committee seats for posting an animated video that showed him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Joe Biden.

That the two Republicans will vote to censure Gosar is not a surprise.

Cheney told The Associated Press last week that she supports censuring Gosar “for his continued indefensible activities.” Kinzinger, meanwhile, tweeted yesterday that the House has “to hold Members accountable who incite or glorify violence, who spread and perpetuate dangerous conspiracies.”

We have to hold Members accountable who incite or glorify violence, who spread and perpetuate dangerous conspiracies. The failure to do so will take us one step closer to this fantasized violence becoming real.⁰⁰To be clear, I’ll be voting yes on the Gosar censure resolution. — Adam Kinzinger (@RepKinzinger) November 16, 2021

Censuring Gosar would cost him his seats on the House Oversight and Reform and Natural Resources committees.

Both Cheney and Kinzinger have stood in stark opposition to the Republican Party by supporting the mandate of the House Select Committee tasked with investigating the events of January 6, the day a mob of former President Donald Trump’s supporters attacked the United States Capitol to delay the electoral certification of President Joe Biden’s 2020 election win.

Gosar, for his part, is being investigated for reportedly participating in planning sessions with the organizers of the “Stop the Steal” rally along with other members of Congress, including Representatives Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.)