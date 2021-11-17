GOP Should Worry As QAnon Shaman Gets 41 Months In Prison For 1/6 Attack

The QAnon Shaman, Jacob Chansley, was sentenced to 41 months in prison in what should be a message to all who participated in Trump’s coup.

HuffPost reported:

Jacob Chansley, the man federal prosecutors called “the public face of the Capitol riot,” was sentenced to 41 months in federal prison on Wednesday, one of the longest sentences handed down so far in connection with the events of January 6.

Chansley, a 34-year-old Donald Trump supporter who was known as the “QAnon Shaman” and wore a viking hat with fur and horns and carried a spear bearing an American flag when he stormed the Capitol, was sentenced by Judge Royce C. Lamberth.

If 1/6 Foot Soldier Like The QAnon Shaman Gets 41 Months, What Do Republican Co-Conspirators and Coup Plotters Deserve?

The QAnon Shaman tried to use mental health issues as a defense, but the judge didn’t buy it. The foot soldiers that Trump and Republicans mobilized to the Capitol and directed to attack Congress are beginning to be locked up for years.

If a human pawn in Trump’s coup plot can go to prison for nearly four years, what does that mean for the people who organized and funded the attempted coup?

The QAnon Shaman wouldn’t have been at the Capitol if it wasn’t for Trump and the other coup plotters.

The Shaman’s sentence is why Republicans are so afraid of the 1/6 investigation. It is about more than elections and politics. Depending on what the 1/6 Committee uncovers and refers for prosecution, Republican elected officials and members of the Trump administration could go to prison.

All levels of the coup plot must be prosecuted.