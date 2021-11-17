Joe Scarborough Pushes Democrats Failing BS As Democrat Tries To Tell Him About BBB

Asst. Speaker Rep. Katherine Clark (D-MA) was talking about what is in infrastructure and Build Back Better, only to be interrupted by Joe Scarborough asking how she will get the message out.

Video of Rep. Clark on Morning Joe:

Asst. Speaker Katherine Clark tries to tell America what is in BBB and infrastructure only to be interrupted by Joe Scarborough asking how Democrats can get the message out? The way to get the message out is for corporate media like #MorningJoe to let Democrats talk. pic.twitter.com/xj6xt9CmJM — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 17, 2021

Clark said, “Let me tell you what I heard from a constituent just a few weeks ago about the child tax credit, the tax cut we were talking about. This was a single dad whose wife had been severely disabled with a stroke in childbirth, and he is raising his daughter on his own. He said that he couldn’t even believe that he was getting this help that he never understood the positive role that this could have in his life until it helped him meet the increased cost of diapers and milk for his young daughter. These are the real stories that Americans are feeling from the work that we are doing.

Scarborough, not listening to a word that was just said to him, asked, “But how do you get that message out? Because you look at the poll numbers and the stories that you are telling, obviously are not breaking through. Democrats are getting obliterated on just about every issue right now. Even issues where they should be leading Republicans. So what is happening, and how do you get that message out more effectively?”

Clark tried again, “You know, let me tell you what the Democrats did last week. We fanned out at home. We stood in front of the — in Massachusetts, 500 bridges that are in a state of disrepair. I went to child care centers and some with my colleagues in Michigan and heard from priors who are waiting for this money because they know what a lifeline it is for kids, for families. We are going to take these bills and show the American people that we hear them. We see them. We understand those issues that keep them awake at night that they talk about around their kitchen tables. And let’s talk about what the Republicans are doing. Nothing. They are just hoping that this and chaos that it has brought will usher them back into power. That is not a strategy for addressing economic anxiety.

Democrats Can’t Rely On The Corporate Media

Instead of putting the corporate media on the spot for not covering the bill and for biased horse race coverage, Clark went back to the same tactic of telling more stories about how the bill helps people.

Democrats are setting themselves up for failure if they think for one second that the corporate media cares about what is in the bill. The corporate media has constructed their narrative that Democrats can’t get the message, then they make sure that Democrats can’t get the message out by sticking to their story.

Support independent media that shares your values. Donate to PoliticusUSA:

The point isn’t that Scarborough interrupted Clark. He does that to everyone. The media doesn’t care what is in the legislation, so any attempt to talk about it is going to be rerouted into a political narrative.

Democrats need to call the corporate media out for bias. If they hold the media accountable, their message will never get out because the corporate media isn’t going to report on the news.