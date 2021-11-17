Lauren Boebert Loses It On House Floor And Starts Screaming Smears At Democrats

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) couldn’t make a logical argument against censuring Gosar, so she screamed smears at Democrats.

Video:

Lauren Boebert accuses the left of being internet trolls then hurls a bunch of smears at Reps. Omar, Waters, and Swalwell. Boebert said that the censure of a member who tried violence against another member, "This is a dumb waste of the House's time." pic.twitter.com/E6XbsgAkTy — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 17, 2021

Boebert said:

Democratic policies are so pathetic and have done so poorly, the left has nothing to do but troll the internet looking for ways to get offended and then try to target members and strip them of their committees. This is a dumb waste of the House’s time, but since the speaker has designated the floor to discuss members inappropriate actions, shall we.

The jihad squad member from Minnesota has paid her husband and not her brother husband, the other one, over a million dollars in campaign funds. This member is allowed on the foreign affairs committee while praising terrorists. A Democrat chairwoman incited further violence in the streets outside of a courthouse, and then the cherry on top, my colleague and three-month presidential candidate from California who is on the intelligence committee slept with Fang Fang, a Chinese spy.

The claims that Boebert made in her speech all came from unsubstituted right-wing media reports and Fox News smears.

Lauren Boebert only had sixty seconds on the House floor and she was unable to keep it together or sound sane for a single minute.

Boebert’s speech was the sort of lunacy that it could be in the House majority by January 2023.

Get ready for House governance by right-wing smear and conspiracy theory, which is why Democrats need to break their historic habit of sleeping through midterms and hit the polls hard in 2022.