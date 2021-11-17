Rep. Gosar Blames Biden For His Death Threat Against AOC

Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) defended his cartoon death threat against Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez by blaming President Biden and illegal immigrants.

Paul Gosar Lies While Blaming Biden And Illegal Immigrants

Video:

Rep. Gosar blames illegal immigrants and Biden for cartoon death threat against Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, "It contributes to the understanding and discussion of the real life battle resulting from this administration's open border policies. " pic.twitter.com/OtbBd6u1Xg — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 17, 2021

Gosar said on the House floor:

I took the cartoon down, not because it was itself a threat but because some thought it was. Out of compassion for those who generally felt offense, I self-censored. Last week my staff posted a video depicting a policy battle regarding amnesty for tens of millions of illegal aliens. This is an enemy that speaks to young voters who are too often overlooked. Even Twitter, the left’s mouthpiece, didn’t remove the cartoon, noting that it was in the public’s interest to remain. It contributes to the understanding and discussion of the real-life battle resulting from this administration’s open border policies.

This body is considering package of Mr. Biden’s reckless socialist Marxist $4.9 trillion bill that provides $100 billion in amnesty to tens of millions illegal aliens already in the country. This is what the left doesn’t want our people to know. This country is suffering from a plague of illegal immigration. Millions are being moved in in the dead of night, all condoned by this administration.

For this cartoon, some suggest I should be punished. I have said there is no threat in the cartoon, other than the threat that immigration poses to our country, and no threat was intended by my staff or me.

Gosar went on to rant about immigrants and compare himself to Alexander Hamilton.

Gosar Threatened AOC’s Life Because Of Illegal Immigrants And Biden

None of what Gosar said was true.

Rep. Gosar is trying to blame illegal immigrants and the President Of The United States for the fact that he tweeted a threat to Rep. Ocasio-Cortez and President Biden.

Gosar wants people to believe it is not his fault. Illegal immigrants and Joe Biden are to blame.

Rep. Gosar is a suspected co-conspirator in Donald Trump’s coup attempt, and he should not be serving in Congress.