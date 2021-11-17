Pelosi on Censuring Paul Gosar: “It’s an Emergency”

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) defended the decision on the part of Democrats to censure Representative Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), saying he may have committed criminal acts when he posted an animated video that showed him killing Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Joe Biden.

“Because it’s an emergency,” Pelosi told reporters in the Capitol.

“[There are] legal matters in terms of threatening a member and threatening the president of the United States,” she added. “We have to address it immediately, and I’m so pleased that our members understand that this is central to our work in Congress that we protect the integrity of the House, of the institution, but also the lives of our members.”

Democrats are expected to vote for a resolution today that would censure Gosar and that would cost him his seats on the House Oversight and Reform and Natural Resources committees.

Only two Republicans, Representatives Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) are expected to back the resolution.

Although Gosar removed the video from his Twitter account following heavy backlash, he has refused to apologize for his action.

Gosar’s digital director Jessica Lycos has dismissed the controversy altogether, saying it amounts to an overreaction from Gosar’s left-wing critics.

“We made an anime video. Everyone needs to relax. The left doesn’t get meme culture,” she said in a statement. “They have no joy. They are not the future. It’s a cartoon. Gosar can’t fly and he does not own any light sabers. Nor was violence glorified. This is about fighting for truth.”