Liz Cheney Burns Ted Cruz To The Ground: A Real Man Would Defend His Family And The Constitution

Rep. Liz Cheney responded to Sen. Ted Cruz accusing her of Trump Derangement Syndrome by telling him that a real man would defend his family.

Video:

Rep. Liz Cheney said that Trump broke Ted Cruz, "And I think a real man would be defending his right and his father and the constitution." pic.twitter.com/zxC5eucjGI — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 18, 2021

Cheney said, “I think Trump broke Ted Cruz, Ted used to say he was a constitutional conservative. But now he is like so desperate for political approval he will even advocate secession. And I think a real man would be defending his right and his father and the constitution. “

The Moral Of The Story For Republicans Is Don’t Come For Liz Cheney

No one likes Ted Cruz. If he didn’t have the (R) beside his name on the ballot in deep-red Texas, he’d probably be selling shoes and talking his high school exploits like Al Bundy.

Cruz has shown much skill at anything related to governing. In fact, he has no interest in it. Sen. Cruz is motivated by an outward craven ambition to be president. His desire for the presidency and need for fame seem to be the only reasons that he is hanging around in the Senate.

Ted Cruz is woefully inadequate to take on Liz Cheney. Democrats disagree with Cheney on virtually every issue outside of saving democracy. Rep. Cheney is a card-carrying, firmly conservative Republican.

Any Republican who comes for Liz Cheney is making a big mistake. She isn’t afraid of a fight, and she has more backbone in her little finger than Ted Cruz has in his entire body.