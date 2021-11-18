Mark Meadows Is So Afraid Of Going To Jail That He Is Trying To Get Trump To Run For House Speaker

Former Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows is so clearly afraid of getting locked up that he is trying to get his old boss to run for Speaker of the House.

Video:

Trump's former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows floats the bizarre idea that Trump should be Speaker of the House to own the libs: "You talk about melting down…people would go crazy!" pic.twitter.com/bT1XEs2EqK — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) November 18, 2021

Meadows said, “I would love to see the gavel go from Nancy Pelosi to Donald Trump. You talk about melting down. People would go crazy. As you know, you don’t have to be an elected member of Congress to be the Speaker. She would go from tearing up a speech to having to give the gavel to Donald Trump. She would go crazy.”

Somebody (Mark Meadows) is so scared of being sent to jail by the 1/6 Committee that he is hallucinating imaginary scenarios where his Big Daddy savior can get himself some power and save the day.

Meadows was engaging in pure fantasy. Trump would never want to be Speaker because the job would require him to show up and do something. The laziest president in US history spent more time plotting his golf outings and trips to his properties than he did working as president.

Having a president who actually shows up to work took some getting used to after four years of Absentee Don.

Mark Meadows is next up for a criminal referral by the 1/6 Committee. He is looking for a way out because if he doesn’t show up and testify, the Committee will refer him to the DOJ for prosecution, and it is likely that the Justice Department will indict him.