Biden Shows What A Real Leader Looks Like After Rittenhouse Verdict

President Biden is playing the role that a president is supposed to play in keeping the nation together after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.
Biden said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:
I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy. The White House and Federal authorities have been in contact with Governor Evers’s office to prepare for any outcome in this case, and I have spoken with the Governor this afternoon and offered support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety.
Biden Is Showing The Role Of A Real President
President Biden isn’t throwing gasoline on the fire or trying to incite conflict and outrage. The President is offering a calm and steady voice to guide the country through a divisive verdict.
This is what a president is supposed to do, and the tone in America is already different without a person in the Oval Office who took every opportunity to divide the nation.
