Biden Shows What A Real Leader Looks Like After Rittenhouse Verdict

President Biden is playing the role that a president is supposed to play in keeping the nation together after the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict.

Biden said in a statement provided to PoliticusUSA:

While the verdict in Kenosha will leave many Americans feeling angry and concerned, myself included, we must acknowledge that the jury has spoken. I ran on a promise to bring Americans together because I believe that what unites us is far greater than what divides us. I know that we’re’ not going to heal our country’s’ wounds overnight, but I remain steadfast in my commitment to do everything in my power to ensure that every American is treated equally, with fairness and dignity, under the law.



I urge everyone to express their views peacefully, consistent with the rule of law. Violence and destruction of property have no place in our democracy. The White House and Federal authorities have been in contact with Governor Evers’s office to prepare for any outcome in this case, and I have spoken with the Governor this afternoon and offered support and any assistance needed to ensure public safety.

Biden Is Showing The Role Of A Real President

President Biden isn’t throwing gasoline on the fire or trying to incite conflict and outrage. The President is offering a calm and steady voice to guide the country through a divisive verdict.

This is what a president is supposed to do, and the tone in America is already different without a person in the Oval Office who took every opportunity to divide the nation.