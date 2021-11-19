Frank Figliuzzi Connects The Rittenhouse Verdict And 1/6

Frank Figliuzzi connects the mentality that led Trump supporters to attack the Capitol to the Rittenhouse verdict.

Video:

Frank Figliuzzi draws a direct line connecting January 6 and the Rittenhouse verdict on #DeadlineWH "If you are 17 years old, drive to wherever that thing you don't like is act out violently. Where did we see this happen recently? At the United States Capitol, on January 6th." pic.twitter.com/5bSbY0HeK5 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 19, 2021

Frank Figliuzzi said on MSNBC’s Deadline: White House:

From my security lens, what I get concerned about and what I think law enforcement seems concerned about is the license this seems to give to people who don’t like something, the answer is to get in the car or if you are 17 years old, drive to wherever that thing you don’t like is and act out violently. Where did we see this happen recently? At the United States capitol, on January 6th.

The message is this is going to be okay. The law enforcement is going to be faced with 17-year-olds and 30-year-olds and older who feel it is okay to get the AR-15 and go, quote, help the police on the street and act out violently. This is already — Rittenhouse is already being heralded as a hero. In the last hour, I have been monitoring extremist sites. They think he is a hero. As you referenced congressman Matt Gaetz posted earlier this week I am going to offer him a congressional internship. If the criteria is that you have to show that you hang out with the Proud Boys, there is video of you punching a girl in the face that you have been radicalized online to think that white supremacy is okay, then let’s pray for congressional internships from here forward.

Don’t be surprised if you see Rittenhouse walking the halls of congress or being pulled out to campaign stops for various officials. This is where we are today. Add to it the fact that the division over this verdict simply is a symptom of a larger ill, which is that we continue to lack trust in our institutions, now particularly the criminal justice system.

The mentality the runs through the 1/6 attack and the Rittenhouse murders is the same. Republicans are getting the message that political violence is okay and the consequences will be minimal. This is why House Judiciary Committee Chairman Rep. Jerry Nadler called for a DOJ review of the Rittenhouse case.

The verdict sets a dangerous precedent, and the message needs to be sent that violence in democratic politics will not be tolerated.