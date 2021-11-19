Posted on by Jason Easley

Kyle Rittenhouse Could Face Federal Charges As Rep. Nadler Calls For DOJ Review

Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler is calling on the DOJ to review the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings for potential federal charges.

Rep. Nadler tweeted:

Kyle Rittenhouse Crossed State Lines Which Means That He Can Be Federally Charged

There are a wide variety of federal charges that Kyle Rittenhouse could potentially face that include civil rights violations and potential hate crimes. The Rittenhouse trial was so tainted by the judge’s behavior that the case deserves a federal review.

The idea that a person can show up at a protest with a loaded assault weapon, killing two people, and then claim self-defense flies in the face of logic and common sense.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has made protecting civil rights a priority at the Justice Department. One can’t think of a bigger civil rights violation than being murdered while exercising one’s First Amendment rights.

The Rittenhouse case is crying out for a DOJ review.