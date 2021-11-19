Kyle Rittenhouse Could Face Federal Charges As Rep. Nadler Calls For DOJ Review

Judiciary Committee Chair Rep. Jerry Nadler is calling on the DOJ to review the Kyle Rittenhouse shootings for potential federal charges.

Rep. Nadler tweeted:

This heartbreaking verdict is a miscarriage of justice and sets a dangerous precedent which justifies federal review by DOJ. Justice cannot tolerate armed persons crossing state lines looking for trouble while people engage in First Amendment-protected protest. https://t.co/Uh95Uc1Ddo — Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) November 19, 2021

Kyle Rittenhouse Crossed State Lines Which Means That He Can Be Federally Charged

There are a wide variety of federal charges that Kyle Rittenhouse could potentially face that include civil rights violations and potential hate crimes. The Rittenhouse trial was so tainted by the judge’s behavior that the case deserves a federal review.

The idea that a person can show up at a protest with a loaded assault weapon, killing two people, and then claim self-defense flies in the face of logic and common sense.

Attorney General Merrick Garland has made protecting civil rights a priority at the Justice Department. One can’t think of a bigger civil rights violation than being murdered while exercising one’s First Amendment rights.

The Rittenhouse case is crying out for a DOJ review.