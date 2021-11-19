Louis DeJoy Will Soon Be Fired As Biden Cans 2 Of His Allies On USPS Board

The move was a surprise to postal officials and even members of Congress, according to three people with knowledge of the matter, and casts doubt on DeJoy’s future at the agency. It potentially gives liberals on the panel two crucial votes to oust the postal chief, who can be removed only by the board. The people spoke on the condition of anonymity to speak freely about private discussions.

Biden’s Surprise Move Was The Next Step In Getting Rid Of DeJoy

President Biden can’t directly fire Louis DeJoy because of the structure of USPS governance, but he can remove DeJoy’s allies and replace them with people who want the Postmaster General gone.

Louis DeJoy has done a tremendous amount of damage to the Postal Service in his effort to kill public mail delivery and turn it over to private corporations.

Getting rid of DeJoy is not enough. The Democratic congressional majority must also send a bill to the President’s desk that undoes the damage caused by the Republican passed congressional mandate that USPS must pre-fund retirement benefits.

The Postal Service is vital to America, and it can only be saved by first firing Louis DeJoy, and then passing legislation to fix the damage that has been done.