MAGA Sham Trial Finds Kyle Rittenhouse Not Guilty

A trial that was heavily prejudiced by the Judge’s injection of his political beliefs has ended with Kyle Rittenhouse getting away with multiple murders.

CNN reported on the verdict:

Kyle Rittenhouse was found not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and four other charges on Friday in connection to the fatal shooting of two people and wounding of another during last year’s unrest in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse took the stand and testified before the jury that he acted in self-defense. He broke down in tears during the testimony as he recounted the shootings during the chaotic night of unrest.

Between the judge directing the jury towards an acquittal with his rulings and behavior, and Wisconsin law putting the burden of proof on the prosecution to disprove self-defense, it feels as if the deck was always rigged against the potential of a guilty verdict.

The Rittenhouse verdict proves one of the truths about the US judicial system. If you are a white man who cries in front of a jury, you can murder black people and claim that their blackness made it self-defense.

Justice has a whites-only sign in front of it, as multiple murderer Kyle Rittenhouse gets to walk free.