Rubio Calls Biden’s Soviet-Born Bank Watchdog Nominee a “Communist”

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Flor.) called Saule Omarova, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a “communist.”

Omarova was born in Kazakhstan when it was still part of the Soviet Union and has been a United States citizen since 2005. She teaches law at Cornell University and served in the Treasury Department under former President George W. Bush.

“Saule Omarova supports abolishing private bank accounts, using govt to bankrupt energy companies & creating a Soviet style “National Investment Authority,” tweeted Rubio, whose parents fled Cuba in the 1950s as Fidel Castro took power.

“She supports communist policies & a communist should not be our Comptroller of the Currency,” he added.

Saule Omarova supports abolishing private bank accounts, using govt to bankrupt energy companies & creating a Soviet style “National Investment Authority” She supports communist policies & a communist should not be our Comptroller of the Currency — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) November 19, 2021

Rubio has been harshly criticized.

.@marcorubio calls a Biden nominee a “communist” He of all senators should know why that is loaded statement & inappropriate for the Senate What he said is as bad as what Sen John Kennedy said https://t.co/fnX4hAcE9Z — Marc R. Masferrer 🇨🇺 (@MRMasferrer) November 19, 2021

Rubio: Omarova has repeatedly stated her support for multiple Soviet policies.#resistance: Wow, Red Scare much? https://t.co/umT9nOKaGs — Max (@MaxNordau) November 19, 2021

Guy who twice supported keeping a traitorous criminal in the WH only to lead America to hundreds of thousands of unnecessary lives lost in a pandemic has thoughts about who should govern America. 🙄🙄 https://t.co/TnoiXOWadv — Michele 🌮🍷🎸😷🧂 (@UnimpressedTX) November 19, 2021

Marco is afraid the predatory lenders and payday loan sharks might be put out of business. https://t.co/3ptBIGvDiM — KanyeTwitty (@RealKanyeTwitty) November 19, 2021

During her confirmation hearing, Omarova described her childhood; she was raised by her grandmother after she was orphaned when her parents were sent to Siberia amid Statin’s purges.

“I grew up without knowing half of my family. My grandmother herself escaped death twice under the Stalin regime,” Omarova said. “This is what seared in my mind. That’s who I am.”