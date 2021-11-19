Posted on by Alan Ryland

Rubio Calls Biden’s Soviet-Born Bank Watchdog Nominee a “Communist”

Senator Marco Rubio (R-Flor.) called Saule Omarova, President Joe Biden’s nominee to lead the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency, a “communist.”

Omarova was born in Kazakhstan when it was still part of the Soviet Union and has been a United States citizen since 2005. She teaches law at Cornell University and served in the Treasury Department under former President George W. Bush.

“Saule Omarova supports abolishing private bank accounts, using govt to bankrupt energy companies & creating a Soviet style “National Investment Authority,” tweeted Rubio, whose parents fled Cuba in the 1950s as Fidel Castro took power.

“She supports communist policies & a communist should not be our Comptroller of the Currency,” he added.

Rubio has been harshly criticized.

During her confirmation hearing, Omarova described her childhood; she was raised by her grandmother after she was orphaned when her parents were sent to Siberia amid Statin’s purges.

“I grew up without knowing half of my family. My grandmother herself escaped death twice under the Stalin regime,” Omarova said. “This is what seared in my mind. That’s who I am.”