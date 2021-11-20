Don’t Fall For Media BS: Build Back Better Is Going To Become Law

The media may try to inject some doubt and drama into the final passage of Build Back Better, but House Democrats are ready to support any changes that the Senate makes.

Video of Rep. Gwen Moore (D-WI) on MSNBC’s Velshi:

Rep. Gwen Moore tells #Velshi that the House will pass the final version of Build Back Better no matter what the Senate changes, "We're going to pass this bill, whatever changes are made in the Senate. Whatever we do is going to be historic." pic.twitter.com/voavyxCYgJ — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 20, 2021

Rep. Moore said:



We’re going to pass this bill, whatever changes are made in the Senate. Whatever we do is going to be historic. Think about this. $35 a month cap on cost of insulin. I had so many members of my family succumb to insulin. And insulin can cost 500-600 bucks a month down to $35 a month. Child care. Really kept women out, mothers out of the workforce. Paid family leave. Wisconsin, we are one of those states where we are expanding the Affordable Care Act.

It is hard for me to think about which one of these things would be enough to propel me toward voting against it. There’s so much good in here it is hard to see where they’ll take away enough for us not to continue to be excited about the transformational change in the way citizens will engage with their government. And no, it is not a government takeover. It is actually government really enabling people to work and have a decent standard of living. It is very exciting.

The media will try to create drama surrounding the final passage because we are heading into the holiday season and they need something to talk about doing what is traditionally a slow six weeks of news, but Democrats are going to pass this bill and send it to Biden’s desk, likely before the Senate leaves for Christmas.

The corporate media will attempt to create conflict, worry, and doubt because that is the basis for their profit model, but the biggest hurdle was getting the bill through the House. No matter what the Senate does, Build Back Better will remain historic.