Kevin McCarthy Promises Suspected Coup Co-Conspirators Marjorie Taylor Greene And Paul Gosar Better Committee Assignments

126 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Kevin McCarthy said that he would reward suspected coup co-conspirators Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene with better committee assignments if Republicans win back the House.

Video of McCarthy:

The committee assignment they have now, they may have others. They may have better assignments. I think with Gosar, those are the ones he wants. Taylor Greene, she was just a freshman, I know she requested others, she has a right to serve on committees. pic.twitter.com/JzAFVb5p8Y — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 20, 2021

McCarthy said at his news conference this week when asked about future committee assignments for Reps. Greene And Gosar, “They’ll have committees. The committee assignment they have now, they may have others. They may have better assignments. I think with Gosar, those are the ones he wants. Taylor Greene, she was just a freshman, I know she requested others, she has a right to serve on committees.”

McCarthy Makes It Clear That Violent Coup Plotters Will Be Rewarded If Republicans Win The House

Kevin McCarthy has no low that he won’t sink to in his quest to become the next Speaker of the House. McCarthy is making it clear. Democrats will be punished for enforcing House rules, and people like Marjorie Taylor Greene and Paul Gosar will be rewarded for violent extremist behavior and trying to help Trump overthrow the government.

Support media that shares your values. Donate to PoliticusUSA:

The only reason that Democrats had to remove Greene and Gosar from their committee assignments is Kevin McCarthy refused to act. Minority Leader McCarthy endangered the House and the American people by not doing his job, and now he intends to reward the people who attacked democracy and threatened violence against other members of Congress with committee assignment promotions.

Kevin McCarthy is ready to reward those who are trying to destroy democracy with more power in the House.