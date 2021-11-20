Three House GOP Coup Plotters Offer Kyle Rittenhouse A Job

Reps. Matt Gaetz, Madison Cawthorn, and Paul Gosar have all offered Kyle Rittenhouse internships in their offices.
Here are the three:
At least three House Republicans have already said they want Kyle Rittenhouse to be their intern pic.twitter.com/jMXuGj9Vdl
— Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) November 19, 2021
The three House Republicans are all linked to the 1/6 coup plot. Rittenhouse has shown no interest in being a congressional intern, but that hasn’t stopped House Republicans from trying to “own the libs” by giving Rittenhouse a job.
Kevin McCarthy’s rambling hate speech and the behavior of these three House Republicans demonstrate that the GOP is all about stunts.
Everything is used as an attention-getting gimmick. Let’s see how many of the House Republicans are still mentioning Rittenhouse once the cameras go away and he is buried under a mountain of civil lawsuits.
Democrats are passing legislation that is making life better for the American people. Republicans are playing around with gimmicks that might get them a segment on Fox News.
A vote for Republicans is a vote for sideshows and theatrics while real-life problems get ignored.
