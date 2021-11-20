Three House GOP Coup Plotters Offer Kyle Rittenhouse A Job

821 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

Reps. Matt Gaetz, Madison Cawthorn, and Paul Gosar have all offered Kyle Rittenhouse internships in their offices.

Here are the three:

At least three House Republicans have already said they want Kyle Rittenhouse to be their intern pic.twitter.com/jMXuGj9Vdl — Zack Beauchamp (@zackbeauchamp) November 19, 2021

The three House Republicans are all linked to the 1/6 coup plot. Rittenhouse has shown no interest in being a congressional intern, but that hasn’t stopped House Republicans from trying to “own the libs” by giving Rittenhouse a job.

Support media that shares your values. Donate to PoliticusUSA:

Kevin McCarthy’s rambling hate speech and the behavior of these three House Republicans demonstrate that the GOP is all about stunts.

Everything is used as an attention-getting gimmick. Let’s see how many of the House Republicans are still mentioning Rittenhouse once the cameras go away and he is buried under a mountain of civil lawsuits.

Democrats are passing legislation that is making life better for the American people. Republicans are playing around with gimmicks that might get them a segment on Fox News.

A vote for Republicans is a vote for sideshows and theatrics while real-life problems get ignored.