Posted on by Jason Easley

Three House GOP Coup Plotters Offer Kyle Rittenhouse A Job

Reps. Matt Gaetz, Madison Cawthorn, and Paul Gosar have all offered Kyle Rittenhouse internships in their offices.

Here are the three:

The three House Republicans are all linked to the 1/6 coup plot.  Rittenhouse has shown no interest in being a congressional intern, but that hasn’t stopped House Republicans from trying to “own the libs” by giving Rittenhouse a job.

Support  media that shares your values. Donate to PoliticusUSA:

Kevin McCarthy’s rambling hate speech and the behavior of these three House Republicans demonstrate that the GOP is all about stunts.

Everything is used as an attention-getting gimmick. Let’s see how many of the House Republicans are still mentioning Rittenhouse once the cameras go away and he is buried under a mountain of civil lawsuits.

Democrats are passing legislation that is making life better for the American people.  Republicans are playing around with gimmicks that might get them a segment on Fox News.

A vote for Republicans is a vote for sideshows and theatrics while real-life problems get ignored.