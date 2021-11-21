Beto O’Rourke Shows Exactly Republicans In Texas Are Terrified Of Him

2.9k SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

During a Sunday morning interview, Beto O’Rourke delivered a Texas first message that rejected divisiveness and shows why Republicans are scared.

Video:

Beto O'Rourke delivers the message that scares Republicans, "It's the time for Texas to realize our full potential. We really want to get back to doing the big things in this state." pic.twitter.com/n3QUotW9C3 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 21, 2021

O’Rourke said on CNN’s State Of The Union when asked if this is “his time:”

It’s not so much my time. It’s the time for Texas to realize our full potential. We really want to get back to doing the big things in this state, focusing on creating the best jobs in America right here in Texas, world-class public schools for our kids, and moving forward on common-sense ideas, like expanding Medicaid, getting away from the extremism and divisiveness of Greg Abbott, the abortion ban that puts a $10,000 bounty on the head of any Texas woman trying to make her own reproductive health care decisions, the permitless carry bill he signed into law that allows anyone to carry a loaded firearm in public without any background check, without any kind of training whatsoever, these policies that pit Texans against one another are keeping us from doing the big things that we really should be doing.

I want to help bring this state together not as Democrats and not as Republicans but as Texans and get back after doing the big things that Texas used to be known for. I don’t know so much about the national political climate. I do know what the people in Texas want, and I want to make sure as a candidate and governor I deliver on that.

Rejecting Divisiness And Focusing On Local Issues Scares Republicans

Beto O’Rourke came within an eyelash of beating Ted Cruz, and with hindsight being 20/20, he probably should have skipped the presidential candidacy to focus on running for governor.

Republicans in Texas keep trying to make it more difficult to vote because the appeal of candidates like Beto O’Rourke is growing. O’Rourke has a pro-Texas message that is hyperfocused on the state,

Greg Abbott is running the Trump playbook and messaging for Fox News. Beto O’Rourke is talking to every single family who is sitting around their kitchen table in Texas.