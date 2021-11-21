Dana Bash Doesn’t Say A Word As Winsome Sears Spews Vaccine Misinformation

195 SHARES Facebook Twitter Whatsapp Pinterest Reddit Print Mail Flipboard

CNN’s Dana Bash sat and listened as Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears spewed vaccine misinformation on national television.

Video:

Dana Bash offers no corrections as Virginia Lt. Gov. Elect WInsome Sears spews vaccine misinformation. pic.twitter.com/ueDwRpPiPr — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 21, 2021

Bash asked Sears about her vaccination status then went silent as Sears said:

As I said, America, if it’s nothing else, it’s about liberty. It’s about being able to live your life free from the government telling you what to do. And so we understand this thing about slippery slopes. The minute that I start telling you about my vaccine status, we’re going to be down the bottom of the mountain trying to figure out how we got there because now you want to know what’s in my DNA, you’re going to want to know this, that and the other, and in New York, you see, we have people, waiters, waiters asking people their vaccination status, and by the way, do you know what else they require? A photo I.D. To determine if this vaccine card you’re presenting is really you. Who are we fooling? Come on

Let’s say you get the vaccine, go ahead and get the vaccine, if that’s what you want to do, get the vaccine. Don’t force it on anybody else. We know, and by the way, media, they’re not telling us that people are suffering as a result of getting the vaccine. They have all kinds of problems. I understand it might be the minuscule, but when you’re the one out of 30,000 that gets it, it’s important to you, so we need to tell the good, the bad, and the ugly about the vaccine.

Bash’s non-response is an example of why so many Americans are infuriated with the corporate media.

No one is asking Dana Bash to do anything other than her job of making sure that viewers are well informed with the facts. When the corporate media allows Republicans to use the airwaves that belong to the public to lie about the vaccine and possibly jeopardize lives, they are harming the country.

America needs better from its media than allowing Republicans to lie about the vaccine.

This is why trust in the mainstream media is lower than ever.