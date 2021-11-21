Jim Acosta Exposes Fox News While Naming Tucker Carlson BS Factory Employee Of The Year

CNN’s Jim Acosta targeted the Fox News lie machine while naming Tucker Carlson the “Bulls*it Factory Employee Of The Year.”

Video:

.@Acosta names Tucker Carlson the BS factory employee of the year, "We once honored you with the distinction of bullshit factory employee of the month but now, that 2021 is coming to an end we decided to name you our first-ever bullshit factory employee of the year." pic.twitter.com/K2N8UkQIhB — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 21, 2021

Acosta said, “We once honored you with the distinction of bullshit factory employee of the month but now, that 2021 is coming to an end we decided to name you our first-ever bullshit factory employee of the year. That’s right, Tucker. You’ve earned it. You’ve spent the past year peddling vaccine conspiracy theories about Bill Gates, served as a mouthpiece for white supremacists. You spread the false narrative that Trump supporters weren’t responsible for the insurrection only to contradict yourself days later. And you had a crew embedded with Kyle Rittenhouse during his trial. Yes, during his trial.”

The CNN anchor continued, “What makes this shameful is that you were filming this latest piece of one-sided right-wing propaganda while Fox was slamming other media outlets for their coverage of the trial. Of course, projection and what aboutism are two key pillars of the Fox News b*llshit factory.”

Acosta then went on to explain how Ted Cruz was in the running, but Cruz is more deranged than a BS factory.

The other factor that puts Fox News and Carlson over the top is that without Fox News, there might be no Ted Cruz. Fox is the heart of the reality-distorting right-wing lie machine. Without Fox, there might be no Ted, and dozens of other Republicans just like Cruz might never have won their elections.

Tucker Carlson is the BSer of the year, but his BS is dividing America and getting people killed.