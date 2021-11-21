Ted Cruz Suddenly Denies Talking To Trump As The 1/6 Committee Closes In

On Sunday, Ted Cruz disputed detailed reporting about his conversations with Trump on January 6th, as the 1/6 Committee is closing on Trump’s call logs.

Ted Cruz Abruptly Denies Talking To Trump On 1/6

Video of Sen. Cruz (R-TX) on CBS’s Face The Nation:

Sen. Ted Cruz disputes detailed reporting in the book Peril and denies that he had any conversations with Trump on January 6th. " I didn't happen to have any conversations with President Trump on Jan. 6." pic.twitter.com/nk1sO34IYG — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) November 21, 2021

Transcript via Face The Nation:

MARGARET BRENNAN: I’d be remiss if I didn’t ask you about the state of our own democracy. I know you have condemned the violence on Jan. 6, but in that book Peril, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa reported detailed conversations you had with the President Donald Trump at that time on Jan. 6, and that you knew there was no congressional authority to overturn the election. Didn’t indulging the doubters damage our democracy and our standing in the world?

SEN. CRUZ: Well, I haven’t read that particular book, and I didn’t happen to have any conversations with President Trump on Jan. 6–

MARGARET BRENNAN: Didn’t you talk to him as they detail in the–

SEN. CRUZ: But I can tell you under the constitution–

MARGARET BRENNAN: –but they detailed a number of conversations you had in the book with the president about challenging the election.

SEN CRUZ: I have no idea- I have no idea what that book says– but I did not have any conversations with them on Jan. 6. But I also know what the constitution provides and the–

MARGARET BRENNAN: –Or leading up to Jan. 6?–

SEN. CRUZ: –I had many conversations with him in days and weeks and months leading up to Jan. 6, I-I talked to the president sometimes as often as once a week or once a day. But my point is simple. Under the Constitution, Congress has a role, it has a responsibility when it comes to certifying votes. And what I did, I brought together a group of 11 senators, and we objected to call for a Foreign Electoral Commission to review the claims of voter fraud and to assess and make a determination to consider the evidence.

The book Peril has been out for months, yet Sen. Cruz never denied reports that he had detailed conversations with Donald Trump until now. Ted Cruz is playing a risky game, because if he did speak to Trump, it is likely that there will be some evidence of those conversations in the documents that the 1/6 Committee is seeking.

The 1/6 Committee has been interested in the activities of Sens. Cruz and Paul before, during, and after the attack.

The 1/6 Committee is digging, and Ted Cruz says that he didn’t talk to Trump, but if he did, he won’t be able to hide it for much longer.