1/6 Committee Closes In On Trump With Subpoenas For Roger Stone And Alex Jones

The 1/6 Committee has subpoenaed two of Trump’s allies in Roger Stone, and Alex Jones, who have both bragged about coordinating with Trump on the coup.

According to the 1/6 Committee:

Chairman Bennie G. Thompson (D-MS) today announced that the Select Committee has issued subpoenas to five individuals as a part of its investigation into the January 6th attack on the U.S. Capitol and its causes. The Committee is demanding records and testimony from five witnesses who helped or had knowledge of the planning and financing of the January 5th and 6th rallies in Washington D.C. and the subsequent march and violent attack on the United States Capitol.

….

Roger Stone was reportedly in Washington on January 5th and 6th spoke at rallies on January 5th and was slated to speak at the January 6th rally at the Ellipse that directly preceded the violent attack on the Capitol. Before traveling to Washington, Mr. Stone promoted his attendance at the rallies and solicited support to pay for security through the website stopthesteal.org. While in Washington, Mr. Stone reportedly used members of the Oath Keepers as personal security guards, at least one of whom has been indicted for his involvement in the attack on the Capitol. Mr. Stone has made remarks that he was planning to “lead a march to the Capitol” from the Ellipse rally.

Alex Jones reportedly helped organize the rally at the Ellipse on January 6th that immediately preceded the attack on the Capitol, including by facilitating a donation to provide what he described as “eighty percent” of the funding. Mr. Jones spoke at the January 5th rally on Freedom Plaza that was sponsored by the Eighty Percent Coalition. Mr. Jones has stated that he was told by the White House that he was to lead a march from the January 6th Ellipse rally to the Capitol, where President Trump would meet the group and speak. Mr. Jones has repeatedly promoted unsupported allegations of election fraud, including encouraging individuals to attend the Ellipse rally on January 6th and implying he had knowledge about the plans of the former President with respect to the rally.

The 1/6 Committee Gets Even Closer To Trump

Alex Jones has bragged about coordinating the 1/6 attack with Donald Trump and the Secret Service. Stone was hanging out with the Proud Boys and is a close Trump confidant who was reportedly in communication with the Trump White House.

Stone and Jones are two of the people who would definitely know what Trump was doing. They both served roles as organizers of the rallies and go-betweens on the coup.

The 1/6 Committee is clearly trying to connect the dots between the rallies, the Capitol attack, and Trump.