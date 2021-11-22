1/6 Ethics Complaint Against Ted Cruz And Josh Hawley Moving Through The Senate

The fact that Hawley and Cruz have not been contacted suggests the probe is in its early stages, if anything is happening at all. Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse (D-R.I.), who led the complaint against the duo, said he believes things are still moving along.

Whitehouse said if the panel was going to dismiss his allegation that Hawley and Cruz “made future violence more likely” by leading the objections to certifying President Joe Biden’s win, he would have heard so by now. In January, Whitehouse and six Democratic colleagues said in their complaint that the committee must investigate and recommend possible expulsion or censure of the Republicans if the facts warrant that discipline.