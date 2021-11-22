Marjorie Taylor Greene Fined $2,500 For Refusing To Wear A Mask

The House Ethics Committee has announced that Marjorie Taylor Greene has been fined another $2,500 for refusing to mask up on the House floor.

Here is the announcement:

Another fine for Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene for not wearing her mask in the House. Another $2,500 deducted from her paycheck. pic.twitter.com/L3Ijqhdhou — Jennifer Bendery (@jbendery) November 22, 2021

It must be nice to be able to throw away two thousand five hundred dollars because you don’t feel like following the rules at work that are designed to keep other people safe.

Kevin McCarthy has promised Marjorie Taylor Greene a promotion and more power if Republicans win back the House.

Greene is showing that she won’t follow the rules, so there is no way that she should ever be given the authority to make rules or conduct oversight on any committee.

Rep. Greene has now been fined more than $50,000 for not wearing a mask on the House floor. She is jeopardizing the lives of staff and members of Congress on both sides of the aisle. Her behavior is selfish, reckless, and stupid, and it should be expected that Kevin McCarthy will do absolutely nothing about it.