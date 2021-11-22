Marjorie Taylor Greene Tantrums After Georgia GOP Adds More Democrats To Her District

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) raged after her congressional district was redrawn to include more Democrats.

Greene was obviously upset that more deep blue areas were added to her district:

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whose district was redrawn to include parts of deep-blue Cobb, has a lot to say about the process: “In the future, this year’s redistricting by the Georgia GOP will prove to be a fool’s errand that was led by power obsessed state legislators.” #gapol pic.twitter.com/qncg2ZnUV6 — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) November 23, 2021

Greene told Georgia Republicans that they should have fortified red districts for the long-term and said that the new map is a losing strategy that will lead to the slow slide of Georgia turning blue.

Rep. Greene is really upset because her district might not be an easy win for her anymore. Adding deep blue areas will cause her to have to work harder to win reelection, and more importantly, it will cut down her margin of victory for future reelection campaigns.

Greene is toying around with a future presidential bid, so she definitely wants to win by large margins. The hubris of Republicans was clear in Greene’s statement. They are assuming that they are going to take back the House majority by a lot in 2022. Republicans could be setting themselves up for massive failure.

A lot can happen between now and election day 2022, and Greene would not be so angry about her new district unless she were worried in the back of her mind about losing her own seat.