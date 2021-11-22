GOP In Disarray As Mitt Romney Praises Fox News Contributors For Quitting

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) is the highest-profile Republican to praise two Fox News contributors for quitting over Tucker Carlson’s 1/6 conspiracy documentary.

Romney tweeted:

Admirable—and difficult—decision by two people of character and conscience. https://t.co/UUiUcOku9P — Mitt Romney (@MittRomney) November 22, 2021

Romney was praising Stephen Hayes and Jonah Goldberg for their decision to resign as Fox News contributors due to Tucker Carlson’s false flag 1/6 documentary.

Sen. Romney isn’t someone who appears on Fox News very often. As the network moved firmly into trafficking in Trump propaganda, Sen. Romney has found himself out of step with the formerly conservative news channel.

There is a divide within the Republican Party that often gets papered over. While the vast majority of Republicans are Trumpers, there is a segment of the party, for example, Rep. Liz Cheney, that does not support the move from Lincoln Republicanism to Trump authoritarianism.

The far-right has taken over the Republicans, and people like Mitt Romney, who are more like old-school business conservatives, are increasingly finding themselves out in the cold.

After voting to convict Trump at his second impeachment trial, Mitt Romney has been somewhat exiled from pro-Trump media.

The media loves to play up any division between moderates and progressives in the Democratic Party, but there is a much deeper rift that could undo the GOP that the press is ignoring.