Trump’s Chosen Spouse And Child Abuser Sean Parnell Drops Out Of PA Senate Race

Donald Trump endorsed Sean Parnell, who has since lost custody of his children due to allegations of spousal and child abuse, and now Parnell is “suspending” his Pennsylvania Senate campaign.

Via: The New York Times:

“There is nothing more important to me than my children, and while I plan to ask the court to reconsider, I can’t continue with a Senate campaign,” he said in a statement. “My focus right now is 100% on my children, and I want them to know I do not have any other priorities and will never stop fighting for them.”

Mr. Parnell’s estranged wife, Laurie Snell, testified in court this month that Mr. Parnell had repeatedly abused her and their children, choking her and hitting one of their children so hard that he left a welt on the child’s back. The Butler County judge wrote that he found Ms. Snell to be “the more credible witness” and that he believed Mr. Parnell had committed “some acts of abuse in the past,” according to The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The Republican Senate Field In Pennsylvania Is Horrible

While Pennsylvania Democrats have several good candidates running in their Senate primary, including Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, and Rep. Conor Lamb, Republicans have a total dumpster fire on their hands.

None of the Senate candidates have the name recognition or statewide appeal. Parnell was considered the favorite to win the Republican nomination because of Trump’s endorsement, but with him out of the race, the train-wrecked clown car Pennsylvania GOP Senate primary is an even bigger mess.

Domestic violence seems like a pseudo-requirement to get Trump’s endorsement, but Sean Parnell won’t be rejoining the Senate race. He can call it a suspension of his campaign, but in reality, Pennsylvania would not send a child and spousal abuser to the US Senate.