Tucker Carlson’s Patriot Purge Extremism Is Causing Contributors To Quit Fox News

Steven Hayes and Jonah Goldberg were two regular faces on Fox News who quit over Tucker Carlson’s “Patriot Purge” documentary.

Via: The New York Times:

The trailer for Tucker Carlson’s special about the Jan. 6 mob at the Capitol landed online on Oct. 27, and that night Jonah Goldberg sent a text to his business partner, Stephen Hayes: “I’m tempted just to quit Fox over this.”

“I’m game,” Mr. Hayes replied. “Totally outrageous. It will lead to violence. Not sure how we can stay.”

The full special, “Patriot Purge,” appeared on Fox’s online subscription streaming service days later. And last week, the two men, both paid Fox News contributors, finalized their resignations from the network.

Hayes and Goldberg are two conservatives that in full disclosure, PoliticusUSA has sparred with on social media on a regular basis, They are about as conservative as one will find. The two were also familiar faces on Fox News. They could be seen popping up in segments on a routine basis, and the Fox News audience will notice their departure.

When it comes to political violence and Tucker Carlson’s apparent desire to inspire as much as he can, there are no liberals and conservatives or Republicans and Democrats. There are only those who want to stop the right-wing authoritarian movement and those who have embraced it.

Political violence is a hallmark of authoritarianism. Tucker Carlson is the cable news mouthpiece for the authoritarian movement.

As Fox News continues to encourage and enable Tucker Carlson’s promotion of political violence, one hopes that more contributors will say enough and walk away.